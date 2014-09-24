Maker Faire: The Joys of Making

Once, the divine Plato proposed that “featherless biped” would finally put to rest the search for a satisfactory definition of the human being. When the Cynic philosopher Diogenes countered with a plucked chicken, Plato was compelled to add “...with thumbs.” A more durable line of thought calls human beings homo faber— the being that fabricates and in so doing also crafts her environment.

Milwaukee’s first Maker Faire is a celebration of featherless bipeds with a passion for diverse varieties of fabrication. Techies and tinkerers, educators and entrepreneurs, metal workers and MacGyvers will number more than 150 at “the Greatest Show (and Tell) on Earth.” Expect the cutting edge in 3D printing, microcomputers, robotics, lasers, alternative energy, blacksmithing and—brace yourselves—a life size version of the classic board game Mousetrap.

The showcase is co-sponsored by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and Milwaukee Makerspace. This free event will be held Sept. 27-28 at Wisconsin State Fair Park and, conveniently, on the same weekend as the annual Harvest Fair.

“Meet the Residents”

Gallery 224

224 East Main St., Port Washington

To preempt confusion: “Meet the Residents” does not here refer to the 1974 debut album by the avant-garde rock group The Residents. Rather, “Meet the Residents” is an earnest invitation from Port Washington’s Gallery 224 to become acquainted with their current crop of artists in residence. Ten distinct artistic visions will be on hand for an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 26 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition continues through Oct. 25, but even thereafter the artist studios in the Boerner Mercantile Building are open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Family Workshop: Snail Mail

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

There’s nothing quite like opening your mailbox to find a good old-fashioned letter seeking your audience. Poring over the return address, trying not to butcher the envelope, savoring every hand-written word—it’s a rare experience for younger generations. A family friendly workshop at the Lynden Sculpture Garden on Sunday, Sept. 28 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. is dedicated to the outdated but not outworn art of snail mail. Participants craft cards and envelopes that will brighten your pen pal’s trip to the mailbox. The cost of the workshop is included with admission to the sculpture garden.