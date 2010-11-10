MIAD Draws Audiences With Exhibits on Illustration

For its quartet of exhibitions that opened Nov. 9, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) focuses on illustrationa vital art form in advertising, animation, digital gaming, graphic novels, package design, traditional publishing and web design. MIAD Director of Institutional Galleries Mark Lawson says this collaborative endeavor will show students and the public “that illustration is not a disappearing art form. It’s a vibrant field to consider.”

Two of the exhibitions include seldom-seen or never-before-viewed artwork. “Kroninger! Experimental Collage Art from the 1980s” presents a provocative look at the internationally renowned Stephen Kroninger, an award-winning artist who has contributed to Time, Newsweek and The New Yorker, among others. Kroninger pieces together torn magazines, images and text and places them in collages featuring items like Scotch-taped strips and small, plastic fast-food plates to create works that evolve into stunning fine art. Sketchbooks displayed in the exhibit offer a glimpse into Kroninger’s process through caricatures and ironic, spontaneous expressions.

Exhibition co-curator Patrick Flynn connected to Kroninger while working as art director at Madison’s The Progressive Magazine. A large portion of this artwork comes from private collections and is being displayed for the first time.

“Kroninger creates a sophisticated form of surrealism, or a denser, more obsessive Robert Rauschenberg,” Lawson says.

Another exhibit, “Illustrators 52,” presents the 52nd annual traveling show curated by the Society of Illustrators. Lou Beach’s collage image, Bill Donovan’s felt tip drawing for Dior, Anita Kunz’s Darwin portrait and Gary Kelley’s picture-book pastel are among the spectacular works of 40 artists.

Two other exhibitions, “New Work: Tom Noffsinger” and “Milwaukee Area Children’s Book Illustrators,” feature Milwaukee artists.

MIAD professor Tom Noffsinger pairs collage with expert draftsmanship in large figurative images. Published children’s books accompany pictures showcasing original art from local illustrators, including Linda Bleck, Renee Graef, Christiane Grauert and Jeff Newman.

MIAD plans an exciting opening Nov. 11, when Kroninger travels from New York to Milwaukee to make a rare appearance at a 5 p.m. gallery walk and discussion. Kroninger and other Milwaukee illustrators will attend the artists’ reception at 6 p.m.

Art Happenings

‘Children’s Art in the Garden’

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2220 N. Terrace Ave.

A special exhibition of children’s art inspired by the Villa Terrace gardens opens with a 2-4 p.m. reception Saturday, Nov. 13. There will be art activities, a Milwaukee Ballet performance, and refreshments. The exhibition continues through Dec. 5.

‘Synesthesia’

UW-Milwaukee Union Ballroom

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Los Angeles DJ Tokimonsta headlines a free event featuring live art, dance, music, projection and an interactive installation as the UWM Union Ballroom transforms into a concert hall and gallery 7-11 p.m. Nov. 12.