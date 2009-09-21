Milwaukee Art Museum’s Intriguing Warhol Exhibits, Programs

×

The(MAM) opens “AndyWarhol: The Last Decade” on Sept. 26 in the Baker/Rowland Galleries, and museumorganizers have planned a host of follow-up events to engage the communitythroughout the next few months. By highlighting Warhol’s artistic resurgencelate in his career, the exhibit and programming help to redefine one of themost influential artists of the second half of the 20th century.

Theexhibition is the culmination of nearly a decade’s worth of preparation fromconception to completion, involving national and international loans fromprivate and museum collections as well as the demanding physical logistics offinalizing the museum’s efforts to mount this “rich but complicatedundertaking.” Transporting Warhol’s artwork to Milwaukeefrom countries around the globe, including Switzerlandand Germany,has allowed the MAM to display these 50 paintings, prints, collages andcollaborations with younger artists. Brady Roberts, MAM’s chief curator, andJohn McKinnon, assistant curator of modern and contemporary art, stressed that“this may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience: to see all these Andy Warholpaintings at one time, in one place.”

To furtherthe appreciation of Warhol’s enormous influence, the MAM’s Gallery 21 presentshis artwork from its permanent collection and pieces on loan from localcollectors in “Andy Warhol: Pop Star,” also opening Sept. 26. The museum, whichbegan acquiring the artist’s work in 1967, is surrounding these two exhibitswith supplementary programming in order to intrigue the public. Roberts addsthat the programming will involve “a few surprises in, outside and around themuseum.”

For museummembers, the grand celebration begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 with “12 Hours ofWarhol.” Docent-led tours and lectures continue throughout the day until 10p.m. There will be a 5 p.m. reception with complimentary appetizers and a 6:15p.m. gallery talk. Non-members are invited to participate beginning at 5 p.m.for a fee.

Additionalgallery talks are slated for Sept. 29 through Nov. 19, including select Tuesdayafternoons at 1:30 p.m., Thursday Express Talks and lectures at noon and 6:15p.m., and two unique Saturday lectures at 1:30 p.m. to discuss “Warhol and theParis Scene” in conversational French.

Asignificant collaboration with the LGBT Film Festival on Oct. 22-23 hostsVincent Fremont, a longtime Warhol Foundation representative who will add hisexpertise in assessing Warhol’s contributions to film and television. Thisincludes the screening of Andy Warhol’s “Fifteen Minutes,” an original MTVhalf-hour video.

McKinnonsays he hopes these exceptional programs allow the public to discover “a newlook at Andy Warholthe Andy you didn’t know.”

Bycoordinating these exhibitions with educational events, MAM leaders want toenrich the city’s understanding of Andy Warhol’s art and charisma. As Robertsstates, “Warhol was a great artist, but also a great persona, defining a newway of what an artist could be… an artist bridging mass media with fine art.”

Foradditional information, visit www.mam.org or call (414) 224-3200.