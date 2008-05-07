Open Invitations

A new art gallery creates excitement by turning previously bare walls into vehicles for fresh, contemporary work. Following are some of the galleries that have recently opened or are set to open this week:

Primum Marketing Communications opens an intimate gallery in its second-floor conference room at 400 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 2A . Currently on display is “American Industrial Art,” featuring found objects left over from the Beloit Corp. The exhibit presents reinterpretations of the company’s original papermaking patterns, which are reworked into handcrafted “machinas,” hardwood art objects that include functional furniture. Primum’s gallery offers an aesthetically pleasing environment for its employees and clients. Visitors are welcomed during office hours, but Primum recommends calling ahead of time to ensure that the gallery staff will be available.

Nine graduates of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) have coordinated a unique exhibit at White Whale Collective ( 835 W. National Ave. ) to showcase each of the emerging artists and their various fine art mediums. Marcus Wichmann, a 2002 MIAD sculpture graduate, notes the importance of learning how to operate a gallery and completing original work. The gallery offers a diverse and eclectic collection of artwork on Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.

Two recent graduates and new gallery owners, Cassandra Smith from MIAD and Jessica Steeber from Mount Mary College, host the grand opening of The Armoury Gallery (1718 N. First St. , 3N3). Smith, Steeber and four other artists will present their new works at the opening reception on May 9, from 7-11 p.m. A 200-square-foot wall mural by Eduardo Villanueva will be included. This professional gallery plans on featuring local and national artists with a focus on site-specific installations. The Armoury’s ambitious female owners, introducing themselves as working artists and businesswomen, invite the public to reconsider art and its place in today’s world. Regular gallery hours begin on Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.

Hot*Pop, an urban lifestyle boutique and gallery with an emphasis on design, recently opened in the Third Ward (213 N. Broadway). Owner Margaret Martin plans on mounting new art exhibitions every two months, featuring self-taught and traditional artists. Artist-designed, limited-edition T-shirts will accompany each exhibit. Hours are Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

Gloss ( 1409 E. Capitol Drive, Suite 203 , Shorewood), a photography studio owned by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate Jaclyn Sumner, reopens this week. On May 15, from 6-8 p.m., Gloss will host a studio warming and fund-raiser for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin .

Last but not least, don’t forget to check out Spackle ( 2674 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. , Bay View), a collective initiated and supported by five Milwaukee artists.