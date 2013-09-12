Plein Air Shorewood: Kensington Square Block Party

After two days of open-air painting, artists and community members alike will be ready to cut loose at the Kensington Square Block Party. The businesses of Kensington Square and the Plein Air Committee joined forces to create this event celebrating the diversity of Shorewood’s community.

The evening’s entertainment begins with a kick and stomp as the Shorewood-based McMenamin Irish Dancers take the stage from 6:30-7 p.m.

Loud Mouth Soup, a local cover band made up of Shorewood High alums, will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. to give the audience a chance to get up and dance.

Quench your thirst or slake your hunger at Three Lions Pub, Thief Wine, Big Bay Brewing Co. and Indulgence Chocolatiers, all of which will have a presence in the street. Alternatively, visit one of the other restaurants like North Star Bistro or Colectivo Coffee (formerly Alterra) with sidewalk seating.

For those that like to shop while tapping their toes, check out the “fashion end” of the party, where Min’s Clothing, Goldi’s Shoe Parlor and Swanky Seconds will have outdoor sales.

Throughout the party, images of the more than 100 paintings created over the previous 48 hours will be projected on a huge Jumbotron, offering folks a sneak peak of the art that will be for sale on Saturday at the Shorewood Public Library.

The street party will take place Sept. 20 on the 4500 block of Oakland Avenue, 6-10 p.m.