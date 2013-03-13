‘Uprisings’ at UWM Union Art Gallery

Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring Justseeds Artists’ Cooperative.

Invited to Milwaukee from across the country (and in conjunction with the 2013 Southern Graphics Council International Conference, Print: MKE), Justseeds Artists’ Cooperative will feature printmaking demonstrations in the gallery for one week only, March 21-29. The organization is a national network of artists, primarily printmakers, dedicated to presenting radical cultural and political images. Among them are Milwaukee artists Nicolas Lampert and Colin Matthes.

Artwork printed during that week in the Union Art Gallery will immediately be exhibited for viewing.

To coordinate with the exhibition, an SGCI “shadow conference” offers a two-day lecture series, free and open to the public, March 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring numerous Justseeds artists. Brooklyn-based Josh MacPhee speaks Saturday at 10 a.m. on “Signal: A Journal of International Political Graphics and Culture,” while at 12:30 p.m., Milwaukeean Kim Cosier delivers “Kids Talk Back!: Toward a Radical Rethinking of Arts Education.”

The weeklong exhibition presents an exceptional opportunity to experience printmaking firsthand and learn from these internationally known experts. UWM hosts an opening reception on Thursday, March 21, from 5-8 p.m. and a closing reception on Thursday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m.

For more information, visit unionartgallery.uwm.edu or justseeds.org.

Visual Art Happenings

“Felix Lembersky: Soviet Form, Jewish Context”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

1360 N. Prospect Ave.

In an exceptional first-ever public showing of Lembersky’s paintings in the U.S., the Jewish Museum offers a public reception Sunday, March 17, from 12-4 p.m. with a curator’s talk beginning at 2 p.m.

“Contemporary Prints”

Tory Folliard Gallery

233 N. Milwaukee St.

Eight accomplished artists including Mark Mulhern, Fred Stonehouse and Tom Uttech display monotypes and limited-edition prints when Folliard’s exhibition opens on Friday, March 15. An artists’ reception will be held Friday, March 22, 5-7:30 p.m.

