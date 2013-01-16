Winter Gallery Night Previews ‘Print: MKE’ & Milwaukee Artists

Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” conference, coming to town in March.

Among the highlights:

■ Peck School of the Arts Inova/Kenilworth Gallery and the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design opens a joint show, “Makers In Print: International Exhibition," with a reception at MIAD’s Frederick Layton Gallery, 5-9 p.m., Jan. 18.

■ Also in honor of “Print: MKE 2013,” Peltz Gallery displays “Top Drawer Prints I and II,” curated in part by Wisconsin’s renowned master of satirical etchings, Warrington Colescott. Peltz hosts an opening reception 6-9:30 p.m. Jan, 18; curator Cheryl Olson-Sklar joins Colescott to discuss the prints at a gallery talk, 1 p.m., Jan. 19.

■ Bay View’s Sky High Gallery hosts Colin Matthes’s “Getting By In the Foreverscape,” his first solo exhibition in Milwaukee since 2008. Matthes’s paintings reflect observations gleaned from a residency in Wexford, Ireland. The evening includes the release of his limited edition poster series, Essential Knowledge: Volume I. Visit with Matthes at the opening reception, 6-10 p.m., Jan. 18.

■ Parsifal Classic Mercedes Boutique (520 E. Menomonee St.) displays the work of artist/graphic designer Daniel Fleming in “Classics: Work Inspired by the Classic Mercedes 300SL.” Drawn from technical drawings, Fleming’s abstract expressions evoke spontaneous energy. Opens 5-10 p.m., Jan. 18.

■ Grava Gallery in the Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.) presents Milwaukee artist Sally Gauger Jensen’s exhibit “The Last Picture Show.” Her detailed and meticulous prismacolor images portray the city’s neighborhood storefronts. Opens Jan. 18 with an artist’s reception, 1-3 p.m., Jan. 19.

■ Walker’s Point Center for the Arts closes “CoPA’s 6th Annual Midwest Juried Photo Exhibition” and opens the “Featured Member Exhibition: Jessica Z. Schafer” with a reception, 5-9 p.m., Jan. 18.

■ Dean Jensen Gallery presents the second Milwaukee solo exhibit by multimedia artist and UW-Madison graduate Claire Stigliani, “Making Fiction.” Stigliani reinvents her favorite pop culture figures by drawing her own fairy tale images. Meet her at the gallery reception, 6-9 p.m., Jan. 18.

Art Happenings

“IMAGINE: A Youth Led Campaign to Prevent School Violence”

Arts @ Large

908 S. 5th St.

For this timely exhibition, Milwaukee students created art projects to explore the topic of bullying and how to prevent it from happening. “IMAGINE” opens with a reception Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.

“Bridges: The Spans of North America Photographs by David Plowden”

Grohmann Museum

1000 N. Broadway

Acclaimed photographer David Plowden opens an exhibition at the museum documenting bridge building. Plowden has published numerous books during his 50-year career and will attend the opening reception, Jan. 18, 5-9 p.m.

“Images of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

King Drive Commons Gallery & Studio

2775 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

This one night only event celebrates the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. through images and text accompanied by jazz music and a Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company performance, Jan. 18, 5:30-9 p.m.