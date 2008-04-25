BEST SERBIAN RESTAURANT

Three Brothers

2414 S. Saint Clair St.

481-7530

Three Brothers’ cozy dining room feels like an old kitchen, with bare, Formica tabletops and mismatched china. Make yourself at home, because you’ll be there for a while. This old-fashioned restaurant specializes in slow-cooked food, and one of their signature dishes, burek—a thick pastry filled with layers of cheese, spinach and chicken, or beef—can take nearly an hour for the cooks to bake fresh. Most dishes will please sophisticated foodies and meat-and-potatoes diners alike. Although tucked away on a side street in Bay View, this gem is one of Milwaukee’s worst-kept secrets. The Food Network’s Rachael Ray even stopped by when she swept through the city for her “$40 A Day” program. (E.R.)

Runners-up: Old Town, Ilija’s Place