BEST VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

Phan’s Garden

1923 W. National Ave.

384-4522

Foreign food without being too out-there, the kitchen at Phan’s Garden consistently serves authentic, well-prepared Vietnamese dishes that don’t alienate our delicate American tongues. The soups are especially compelling—simple, rich broth with fresh ingredients served in large hot pots—accompanied by a heaping plate of chilies, limes, bean sprouts, basil and cilantro to be added according to taste. What this brightly painted restaurant lacks in expensive trappings it more than makes up for with reasonable prices and attentive service. (S.B.)

Runners-up: Saigon, Noodle House