Café Centraal stocks about 90 beers, including 23 on tap, each of which it serves in the proper glass. The restaurant’s selection of Belgian beers, many of them from small breweries, is especially inspired, and to keep things fresh the bar stocks a rotating assortment of rare seasonal brews. The best night to scratch the surface of Centraal’s inspired selection is on Wednesdays, when the bar hosts its Wednesday Bier Club with huge discounts on select beers and free appetizers.

Café Centraal

2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-755-0378

www.cafecentraal.com