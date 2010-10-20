Milwaukee’s vegans and vegetarianswith their low cholesterol, radiant complexions and sustained energylove the Riverwest Co-op Café for its creative breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that boast a wealth of reasonably priced made-to-order meals. The café serves local and organic foods produced by small businesses, but because the co-op isn’t motivated by profit, customers aren’t forced to spend their whole paycheck for some healthy sans-animal food. Located in a refurbished Schlitz tied house tucked away in the Riverwest neighborhood, the Riverwest Co-op Café isn’t just a place to get your veg on, but also a place to connect with others of like mind.

Riverwest Co-op Café

733 E. Clarke St.

414-264-7933

www.riverwestcoop.org