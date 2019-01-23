Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: Out & About

Attraction for Out-of-Town Guests

Winner: Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive mam.org

Ask a cultured person anywhere in the world about Milwaukee and they might reply: the Calatrava! The Milwaukee Art Museum’s Santiago Calatrava addition has become the city’s symbol, but—trophy building or not—it’s also the contents that count. To that end, the museum houses tens of thousands of diverse treasures representing numerous cultures and periods spread across thousands of years of artmaking and is the site of important traveling exhibitions. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: AXE MKE Lakefront Brewery SafeHouse

Bar for Quiet Conversation

Bring friends, a date or business partners. The room’s size and arrangement, the lighting, acoustics and music choices and Balzac’s gracious service and affordable prices let you focus on whatever matter is at hand. An outdoor patio and sidewalk seating just off Brady St. add that big-city feel that helps inspire ideas while keeping things in perspective. Plus, the small-plate menu is brilliant. As for wine, the selection is amazing, and sommelier Steph is a genius, so trust her. It’s a great place for quiet conversation. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up: Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts Corvina Wine Company Vintage 38

Bar on a Budget

Landmark Lanes

The East Side’s transformation or renaissance or whatever else you want to call it seems to be all but complete. There’s a bar where you can throw axes, and a bar where you can mini golf, but sometimes, you just want a $3 pint or mixed drink. You can do that most days at Landmark Lanes, which has been around for 91 years and is one of the last vestiges of old Milwaukee left in an ever-changing neighborhood. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts The Drunk Uncle Gee Willickers High Dive Moran’s Pub Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Bar to Be Seen In

There was much protest when Boone & Crockett announced they were closing their popular Bay View location. But B&C, home of interesting craft cocktails and the renowned taco truck sporting the new name “Taco Moto,” has a new location in the harbor district on Water Street. John Revord (Boone & Crockett) and Mitch Ciohon (Taco Moto, also Burger Moto and Snack Boys) purchased the beautiful and historic Cooperage building in a collaborative venture with owners of the peddle and paddle tavern, making it the Milwaukee River’s new hot spot. (Alisa Malavenda)

Runners-Up: Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts Elsa’s On the Park Lost Whale Moran’s Pub Snack Boys

Bar to Watch Soccer

Photo via Nomad World Pub Facebook

Nomad World Pub has long been known as a soccer destination, especially when the World Cup comes around. This year, Nomad owner Mike Eitel took things up a notch by leasing the former La Fuente space for a months-long pop-up called Nomad Nacional. The pop-up quickly became the biggest World Cup party in town, drawing thousands of people. Nacional is now closed, but the original Nomad on Brady is still a go-to spot for Milwaukee soccer fans. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: The Highbury Pub Moran’s Pub Three Lions Pub

Bar with a Patio

Winner: Café Hollander (also won Best Import Beer Selection) 2608 N. Downer Ave. 414-963-6366 cafehollander.com

Wisconsin has the largest Belgian settlement in America, and the immigrants brought their culture with them. Café Hollander’s five locations (Downer Avenue is their flagship spot) all celebrate it by importing the bar styles of the Benelux region to our state. They are grand cafés with vast, well-lit areas, and an equally extensive list of imported European beers. Besides regular restaurant food, Café Hollander’s menu includes a long list of rare brews, many of which cannot be found anywhere else. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-Up: Corvina Wine Company The Explorium Brewpub The Garage on Brady Lost Whale Red Lion Pub

Bartender

Winner: James Moran, Moran’s Pub (Moran's Pub also won Best Sports Bar) 912 Milwaukee Ave. 414-902-0148

Family owned and friendly, Moran’s Pub is just the place to watch a soccer or rugby match. Things will get intense if Eire is playing England. James Moran presides over it all with the affable good grace of an Irish pub owner. Expect bag pipers and an early opening come St. Patrick’s Day. Meanwhile, there’s Irish beer aplenty and a happy hour 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-Up—Bartender: PJ Carini, Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant Nick Chartier, The Swinging Door Exchange Andrea Wimmer, 68th Street Pub

Beer Garden

Winner: Estabrook Beer Garden 4600 Estabrook Drive 414-226-2728 estabrookbeergarden.com

Estabrook Beer Garden represents a return to an era that disappeared from our landscape with the start of Prohibition—long before most of us walked the Earth. It’s the first truly public beer garden in the U.S. to open in nearly a century, amazingly enough. Inspirations came from Milwaukee’s great brewing legacy, and the operation is modeled after beer gardens found in modern day Munich, Germany. The lovely Estabrook Beer Garden looks like it was transported from Bavaria right into our neck of the woods. (John Jahn)

Runners-Up: Hubbard Park Beer Garden Humboldt Park Beer Garden The Landing at Hoyt Park South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden Whitnall Park Beer Garden

Bloody Mary

Sobelmans

Winner: Sobelman’s Multiple locations sobelmanspubandgrill.com

Sobelmans has pioneered the art of turning Bloody Marys into a spectacle, first with its Masterpiece, a Bloody served with, among too many ingredients to list, including a cheeseburger, then with The Baconado, a similarly indulgent mug of food crowned with a proud tower of bacon. In terms of sheer scale, though, nothing competes with The Beast, a pitcher-sized mug of tomato juice and vodka topped with enough food to feed a small family, including two sliders, four shrimp, olives, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, beef sticks, pickles, bacon-wrapped tater tots and a battalion of cheese and beef sticks. Come hungry. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Café Hollander West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe The Wicked Hop

Brewery Tour

Photo courtesy of Lakefront Brewery

Craft beer has trended in some pretty silly directions over the last decade, so it’s refreshing to see a brewery thrive without resorting to goofy flavor combinations and other gimmicks. Lakefront’s flagship offerings—including Riverwest Stein, Fixed Gear and East Side Dark—are all pillars of their form, beers that stand out for their quality, not their novelty. And after all these years, Lakefront’s brewery tour remains the gold standard in a city that now offers tons of them. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Black Husky Brewing Milwaukee Brewing Company Sprecher Brewing Company

Cocktail Lounge

facebook.com/bryantscocktaillounge

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge celebrated its 80th birthday this year. Over these eight decades Bryant’s has solidified its reputation as the place to go in the city if you are a true cocktail aficionado. The bar has become famous for using no menus and having the bartenders make drinks based solely on back-and-forth conversations with patrons. The dimly lit setting and throwback music selection also makes it one of the most romantic bars in Milwaukee. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: At Random Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts Twisted Path Distillery

Comedy Club

It’s easy to forget that the internationally practiced form of entertainment that is Comedy Sports—high-energy, audience-cued and audience-juried improvisational comedy team matches—was born in Milwaukee. Many of our current local sketch comedy, long-form groups and solo performers were, in turn, given life through the training and experience the organization continues to provide. Now, they, too, inspire newcomers by performing their material at the club, birthing (or hatching?) the next generation. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up: Lakefront Brewery Keg Stand Up Mojo Dojo Comedy The Underground Collaborative

Craft Beer Selection at a Bar

It’s a marvelous time to be a beer lover in Milwaukee, as bars all over the city have greatly expanded their beer selections throughout the last decade. When you’re craving a beer you’ve never had before (or perhaps never even heard of before), there’s no better option than Bay View’s proudest beer bar, the Sugar Maple. They not only have the neighborhood’s biggest, most regularly updated selection of brews, including 60 on draft, they also staff opinionated beer enthusiasts eager to pair you with the perfect one. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: The Brass Tap Burnhearts Draft and Vessel Romans’ Pub

Dance Club

For years Mad Planet was known for two long-running events: the trend-setting soul/funk spin The Get Down and an ’80s-centric retro dance party every Friday. More recently, though, the venue has devoted more of its calendar to themed nights which have pitted Beyoncé against Rihanna, Depeche Mode against New Order, and Prince against Michael Jackson. Unlike some Downtown dance clubs, there’s nothing pretentious about the place: It’s just people of all stripes, dancing to music everybody loves. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Apartment 720 D.I.X. Milwaukee Victor’s

Happy Hour

Winner: Art*Bar 722 E. Burleigh St. 414-372-7880

Live music, exhibitions by local artist and the eclectic DJs are just a few bright spots at this Riverwest mainstay. It’s got a pool table, pinball machines, board games to play and, yes, lots of booze, especially beer. Look for drink specials, spot your friends in the crowded rooms and make some new ones! (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-Up: Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant Lost Whale Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Hotel Lounge

The Pfister Hotel is Milwaukee’s grandest landmark, with a variety of bars, restaurants and places to unwind. Perched at the top, Blu lounge draws locals and visitors alike for its spectacular view of the city and its surroundings. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-Up: Branded at The Iron Horse Hotel Pastiche at Hotel Metro Tre Rivali at the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel

Import Beer Selection

Winner: Café Hollander (also won Best Bar with a Patio, read about Café Hollander here) Runners-Up: Palm Tavern Points East Pub Sugar Maple

Irish Pub

One of the first things you’ll notice when you walk into County Clare is the personable staff. This should come as no surprise, as this is technically a hotel bar. But hospitality is not the only thing this Irish pub specializes in. Its traditional Irish dishes are second to none, making it just as much of a destination for a pint of Guinness and a shot of Jameson as it is for a bowl of root soup. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Campbell’s Irish Pub Mo’s Irish Pub Moran’s Pub Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Jazz Club

Milwaukee has a thriving, vibrant jazz scene. You only need to seek it out. The Jazz Estate is exactly what you would imagine an intimate jazz club to be. For more than four decades, The Jazz Estate has offered all manner of jazz, from bop to Latin to Gypsy, with the occasional musical tangents. Weekends often feature a second late-night performance that begins at 11:30 p.m. A bonus is the jazz-centric cocktail menu. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-Up: Caroline’s The Jazz Gallery

Karaoke Bar

The Up & Under Pub has always been known primarily for live music, including a popular open mic night attracting a healthy variety of music from veterans and newcomers. However, amateur singers take note: Up & Under’s Wednesday karaoke night has gained traction and edged out the competition in this year’s Best of Milwaukee run. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-Up: Erv’s Mug The High Note Milwaukee Ale House Wërd Bar

Live Music Venue

Winner: Cactus Club (also won Best Rock Club) 2496 S. Wentworth Ave. 414-897-0663 cactusclub.dostuff.info

For more than two decades, Cactus Club was one of Milwaukee’s premier destinations for indie rock, punk and metal shows. And it still is, but during the last couple years, the venue has expanded its purview, hosting a wider variety of hip-hop, electronic and even Latin bills. It’s now one of the most inclusive venues in the city, and the club’s safe, tolerant atmosphere ensures that music lovers of all backgrounds feel welcome. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: The Cooperage Iron Mike’s Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

Margarita

Winner: Café Corazón Multiple locations corazonmilwaukee.com

At Café Corazón, margaritas are recognized as a house specialty. Blended or on the rocks and served in pint glasses with nearly 60 tequilas and mezcals to choose from, they are the perfect for happy hour or a complement to dinner. As for those dinners, ingredients are sourced from local farmers and producers. Food and drink specials are offered every day of the week. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-Up: BelAir Cantina Botanas Restaurant Jose’s Blue Sombrero Poco Loco

Martini

After more than 30 years in the same Downtown spot, Elsa’s classic, never-out-of-fashion look has endured. Patrons are met with a warm ambiance despite the cold, hard surfaces of terrazzo floors and marble-topped tables. A trio of mirrors hangs above the bar and the chairs and booths are black and comfortable; the high ceiling with track lighting points toward a back room in the deep recesses of the building. Elsa’s has been a contender in many categories through the decades, including Best Place to Be Seen In and Best Hamburger, but this year, the strength of its martinis prevailed. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant Eddie Martini’s Harbor House JoJo’s Martini Lounge

Micro-Brewery

Third Space Brewing Company

Third Space Brewing has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Milwaukee’s recent craft brewery boom. The brewery has been relentless in its community outreach efforts, hosting a weekly euchre league, semi-regular yoga events and a list of other happenings to live up to its name and become a third space for Milwaukeeans to congregate outside of work and home. It also doesn’t hurt that it serves some of the most consistently enjoyable beers in town. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Black Husky Brewing Eagle Park Brewing Good City Brewing

Milwaukee Tour

Winner: Milwaukee Boat Line Runners-Up: Gothic Milwaukee Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Milwaukee Food and City Tours

New Bar (Opened in 2018)

Winner: Up-Down MKE Runners-Up: AXE MKE Lost Whale Wërd Bar

Open Mic Night

Though most regulars probably don’t think of it as a comedy hotspot, for years, Bremen Café has held one of the city’s most inviting comedy open mics on Monday nights at 8 p.m., where established comedians and upstarts alike test new material in front of a receptive crowd. Then, around 10 p.m., the bar turns it stage over to musicians for its music open night, where songwriters are greeted by a crowd that’s similarly friendly and similarly generous with their applause. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Iron Mike’s The Miramar Theatre Up & Under Pub

Paint and Wine Bar

Winner: Painting with a Twist 155 E. Silver Spring Drive 414-988-5050 paintingwithatwist.com

Ah, that inner artist, longing to express him or herself! Maybe a glass or two of wine will free the creative spirit? That’s one of the thoughts behind the paint-and-wine bar trend—definitely a step up from that Y2K-era fad for leaving crayons on restaurant tables for patrons to play with. Whitefish Bay’s Painting with a Twist has the added attraction of offering classes. Want to learn how to paint, but you don’t like wine? No problem; beer is also served. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-Up: Arte Wine and Painting Studio Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts The Farmhouse Paint and Sip Bar & Café Splash Studio

Rock Club

Romantic Bar

Winner: Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge (also won Best Cocktail Lounge, read about Bryant's here) Runners-Up: Balzac Black Husky Brewing Corvina Wine Company

Sports Bar

Runners-Up: The Highbury Pub SportClub Three Lions Pub

Strip Club

Winner: Silk Exotic Multiple locations silkmke.com

With two Milwaukee locations, Silk Exotic offers adult entertainment seven days a week. Lunch specials, happy hour specials, bottle service, hookahs (insert your own joke here), couples’ nights and amateur nights. The Silver Spring Drive location offers rock and country music on weekends, should you need an earful to go along with an eyeful. (Benjamin Dover)

Runners-Up: Encore Heart Breakers On the Border Texas Jay’s Gentleman’s Club

Trivia Night

Nine years and going strong, Bay View’s Blackbird Bar offers team trivia on Thursdays at 7 p.m. sponsored by Third Space Brewing, Twisted Path Distillery and State Line Distillery. Try your skill at pinball on one of the six machines in preparation for the monthly pinball tournament. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-Up: Black Husky Brewing Moran’s Pub Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Wine Selection at a Bar

Runners-Up: Charmbiance Wine Bar & Arts Corvina Wine Company Vintage 38

