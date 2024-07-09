Five Great Milwaukee Museums

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Milwaukee Art Museum from the lake in winter Milwaukee Art Museum from the lake in winter

Nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee Art Museum stands as a beacon of cultural richness in the heart of Wisconsin. Its renowned sculptural addition by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava continues to leave tourists and locals alike breathless. Inside, visitors are met with diverse artistic expressions spanning centuries and continents.

From ancient artifacts to contemporary masterpieces, visitors can explore the vibrant colors of impressionist paintings, marvel at the intricacies of decorative arts and contemplate the thought-provoking installations of modern visionaries.

But the experience doesn't end with the art alone. The museum's dynamic exhibitions, educational programs and engaging events invite visitors of all ages to delve deeper into the world of art expression.

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Milwaukee Public Museum exhibit Milwaukee Public Museum exhibit

The Milwaukee Public Museum is a local favorite, home to over four million priceless objects and specimens. Each walkthrough is a testament to our wonderous natural history, with immersive exhibits spanning from the rainforests of Central America to the ancient civilizations of Egypt. Visitors can also enter the Streets of Old Milwaukee, transporting you to our beloved city at the turn of the 20th century.

This establishment explores a mixture of vast ecosystems and historical periods, offering a gateway through time and space. It combines a blend of educational rigor whilst engaging you in presentation. Whether you’re visiting as a local or out-of-towner, the Milwaukee Public Museum promises an engaging experience that’ll surely foster your curiosity and appreciation for the natural world and human cultures.

Loved by families, dreamt of by kids, Discovery World falls next under our list of must-see Milwaukee museums. Through realms of science, technology and the natural world, Discovery World dives deep into an exploration of our deep sea, automation and beyond. With interactive exhibits, hands-on experiments and live demonstrations, there’s endless opportunities to discover the wonders of our universe in a family-friendly environment. Discovery World is special in that it emphasizes innovation, providing visitors with opportunities to not only learn about existing scientific concepts but also to experiment, create and innovate themselves.

Milwaukee is home to the Harley-Davidson Museum, the heart and soul of American motorcycle culture. With Harley-Davidson founded in Milwaukee, you can imagine the rich history lodged within this iconic institution. Visitors can explore an unrivaled collection of vintage motorcycles, each one bearing a tale of legendary rides. Each exhibition highlights the evolution of Harley-Davidson’s famous designs and engineering marvels. Visitors can find themselves viewing memorabilia over a century’s time—from 1903 to the present. It’s one of Milwaukee’s top attractions for a reason, symbolic to adventure, innovation and freedom.

The Charles Allis Art Museum houses a vast collection initially assembled by Sarah and Charles Allis. It offers an intimate, refined experience within the former family’s Tudor-style mansion. Each grand hallway or gallery reveals a hidden gem, with classical European paintings, intricate decor and period furnishings at the forefront. The Museum also hosts various exhibitions, educational programs and cultural events throughout the year. Guests are invited to participate in the creative process, with opportunities to engage in hands-on workshops. Whether you're an avid art enthusiast or a casual admirer, the Charles Allis Art Museum invites all to celebrate historical art.

Milwaukee is home to many other specialized museums including: