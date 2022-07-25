‘1776’ Declares Independence ... Musically

Image via West Allis Players 1776

Sherman Edwards’ musical 1776 is a strangely idiosyncratic stage artifact of the 1960s. The three-hour musical about the Declaration of Independence gets another look this month courtesy of The West Allis Players. The tense historical drama featuring strange fugues of 1960s Broadway-style music is lovingly brought to the stage by director Katherine Beeson, a sizable ensemble and 9-person orchestra.

Joe Nolan is suitably charismatic as Founding Father John Adams, who the musical frames as a very unpopular man at the Continental Congress. He’s having a hell of a time trying to get the rest of the politicians onboard with the idea of formally declaring independence from Great Britain. Hal Erickson wields a wittier charisma in the role of Adams’ lone friend in Congress, Dr. Benjamin Franklin. Erickson is great fun as a man looking to aid a revolution at a very advanced age.

The rest of the ensemble gives weight and resonance to a large roomful of rich, white guys trying to determine the fate of a potential nation. Under the direction of Marshall Mauney, the music is a largely pleasant addition to the story, though it rarely helps advance the plot in any particular direction. The liberties Edwards takes with history, particularly at the end of the drama, do add a bit of flair to a show that could have easily played like 18th century C-SPAN. The distinct civil rights/Vietnam-era spin on the politics of the Continental Congress feels a little out of place for a group of people who honestly didn’t seem to mind the day-to-day horror of slavery or asking poor people to fight for the rights of the wealthy. The historical inaccuracies make for a pleasant, little musical fantasy, though.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The West Allis Players’ production of 1776 runs through July 31 at West Allis Central High School Auditorium, 8516 W. Lincoln Ave. For tickets, visit westallisplayers.org.