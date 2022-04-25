First Stage’s Inspirational ‘Lemonade Girl’

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage "The Amazing Lemonade Girl' Nala Patel and Pietja Dusek in First Stage's "The Amazing Lemonade Girl'

First Stage explores the true inspirational story of a child who inspired generosity with The Amazing Lemonade Girl. Child actors in two alternating casts play Alexandra Flynn Scott-a girl suffering from cancer who raises a tremendous amount of money for cancer research with a humble lemonade stand. Playwright James DeVita centers the script around a life story that little Alex must tell before she can head off to play with the rest of the kids beyond the far end of the stage.

The story of a girl afflicted with cancer is overwhelmingly difficult to frame in the confines of a single children’s drama. DeVita keeps the character of Alexandra grounded in a narrative that balances positive aspects of her life with the tragedy of her affliction. It’s delicate, nuanced work that treads thoughtfully across the stage under the emotionally- onnected direction of Molly Rhode. Rhode finesses tightly intricate alternations in mood and tone. The director is blessed to work with a very talented adult cast including Karen Estrada and Rick Pendzich (who work together beautifully as seen in First Stage’s Legend of Paper, Rock, Scissors earlier this season) and James Carrington (who has a warm gravitas about him in the role of Alex’s doctor.)

DeVita sets the story as a dramatization of Alex’s life as directed by her in tenderly simplified intricacy. Scenic/Lighting Designer Jason Fassl captures this simplicity with splashes of color dancing out in resonance over cold, institutionalized surfaces. Costume Designer Austin Winter gives the ensemble clean and vibrant colors and textures that add a refreshing layer of life to the visuals.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

First Stage’s production of The Amazing Lemonade Girl runs through May 15 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, 121 E State St. For ticket reservations, visit firststage.org or call (414) 267-2961.