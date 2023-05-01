Next Act Puts Shakespeare in Lockdown

× Expand Photo by Ross Zentner Next Act 'God's Spies' Eva Nimmer, Zach Thomas Woods and Mark Ulrich in Next Act Theatre's 'God's Spies'.

The pressures of a plague had fused with William Shakespeare to develop one of his greatest works. Playwright Bill Cain compellingly explores the drama of Shakespeare’s life in quarantine in God’s Spies, a comedic drama making its world premiere with Next Act this month. Mark Ulrich puts forth an intricately textured performance as the single most acclaimed author in the English language as he tries his best to frame a decent script while shut-in with a lawyer and a prostitute. Eva Nimmer deftly wields a tactical wisdom and witty sensuality as the 16th century sex worker Ruth. Zach Thomas Woods is deeply charismatic as the Scottish scrivener and lawyer who serves as Shakespeare’s reluctant companion in solitude.

× Expand Photo by Ross Zentner Next Act 'God's Spies' Mark Ulrich in Next Act Theatre's 'God's Spies'.

Director David Cecsarini is working with a seasoned and talented cast. The subtle complexities of Cain’s script weave their way out of clever nuances fostered by Cecsarini’s direction. Scenic Designer Rick Rasmussen has worked a cleverly unassuming visual dichotomies to make the claustrophobic confines of Shakespearian quarantine feel both infinitely incarcerating and vacuously immense. Amelia Strahan’s costume design feels like it’s taking some liberties with 16th century dress while being firmly rooted in the era in a way that decorates Rasmussen’s work wonderfully. The costuming also serves the intimacy and aggression of Cain’s script quite well, amplifying the physical action on the stage which has been cleverly committed to the stage by fight/intimacy director Christopher Elst and choreographer Alicia Rice. The legend of one of the greatest storytellers in history is never an easy one to bring to any venue--let alone the same sort of live stage that he would have been working with himself. Cecsarini and company do a solidly respectable job of weaving the master storyteller into a story all his own.

Next Act Theatre’s production of God’s Spies runs through May 21 at 255 S. Water St. For tickets, visit nextact.org