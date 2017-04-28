Anais Mitchell w/Frances Luke Accord

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Anaïs Mitchell

with special guest Frances Luke Accord

Wednesday, May 31

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

"Mitchell is a skilled storyteller...and her delivery gives an emotional complexity that welcomes and even demands repeated listens." — Pitchfork

"Currently a well-kept secret, Mitchell is writing material that stands comparison with the great singer-songwriters of the past few decades" — Daily Telegraph

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
