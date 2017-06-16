Event time: 8pm

Angelica Garcia

Tuesday, July 11

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

You may have discovered Angelica Garcia on 88nine. "I went with him to dinner / and he didn't even pay / and then he called me dude the next day!" How COULD you forget that? Her songs take unexpected swoops. Sometimes it’s the music, which is steeped in country-rock and blues, with flickers of indie-rock desolation; sometimes it’s her voice, which is sure and conspiratorial, bendy and grounded.

Discover Angelica Garcia on 88nine and see her live for $15 at the Back Room.