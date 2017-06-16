Angelica Garcia
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
welcomes
Angelica Garcia
Tuesday, July 11
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
You may have discovered Angelica Garcia on 88nine. "I went with him to dinner / and he didn't even pay / and then he called me dude the next day!" How COULD you forget that? Her songs take unexpected swoops. Sometimes it’s the music, which is steeped in country-rock and blues, with flickers of indie-rock desolation; sometimes it’s her voice, which is sure and conspiratorial, bendy and grounded.
Discover Angelica Garcia on 88nine and see her live for $15 at the Back Room.