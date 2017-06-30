Colin Stetson w/Justin Walter

Event time: 8pm

Colin Stetson

+ special guest Justin Walter

Saturday, July 22

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Over the years Colin Stetson has worked extensively live and in studio with a wide range of bands and musicians including Tom Waits, Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, TV On The Radio, Feist, Laurie Anderson, Lou Reed, Bill Laswell, Evan Parker, The Chemical Brothers, Animal Collective, Hamid Drake, LCD Soundsystem, The National, Angelique Kidjo, Fink, and David Gilmore. Meanwhile he has developed an utterly unique voice as a soloist, principally on saxophones and clarinets, his intense technical prowess matched by his exhilarating and emotionally gripping skills as a songwriter.