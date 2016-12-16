The Flat Five w/Kelly Hogan, Nora O'Connor Kean, Alex Hall, Casey McDonough & Scott Ligon
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Pabst Theater Group presents
Live from the Back Room
at Colectivo on Prospect featuring
The Flat Five
featuring Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor Kean, Alex Hall, Casey McDonough & Scott Ligon
Saturday, January 7
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Alex Hall, Kelly Hogan, Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough, Nora O’Connor Kean — separately, these folks are in-demand touring and recording musicians for bands like Neko Case, The Decemberists, NRBQ, Jakob Dylan, Mavis Staples, Andrew Bird, J.D. McPherson, Robbie Fulks, Wanda Jackson, The Mekons, The New Pornographers, Alejandro Escovedo, and many more — but collectively they are The FLAT FIVE Chicago — five talented individuals who play together for the fun of it — for the sheer joy of exploring all kinds of vocal music. Hopeless harmony junkies, all of ‘em. They can’t not do it. They just can’t. Come see for yourself.