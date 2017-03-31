Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale

Google Calendar - Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale - 2017-04-21 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

present

Great Lake Swimmers

plus special guest Brooke Annibale

Friday, April 21

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Featuring a blend of acoustic instruments, rural soundscapes, and wistful vocals, Toronto’s Great Lake Swimmers are armed with a deep catalog of sweetly rustic, warmly melancholic folk-pop and have earned critical raves and comparisons to the likes of Neil Young and Iron & Wine.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale - 2017-04-21 00:00:00