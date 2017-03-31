Great Lake Swimmers w/Brooke Annibale
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Great Lake Swimmers
plus special guest Brooke Annibale
Friday, April 21
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Featuring a blend of acoustic instruments, rural soundscapes, and wistful vocals, Toronto’s Great Lake Swimmers are armed with a deep catalog of sweetly rustic, warmly melancholic folk-pop and have earned critical raves and comparisons to the likes of Neil Young and Iron & Wine.
Live Music/Performance