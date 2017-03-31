Event time: 8pm

Hal Ketchum

Thursday, April 27

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Legendary country troubador Hal Ketchum is know for his string of hits like “Small Town Saturday Night”, “I Know Where Love Lives”, “Mama Knows The Highway”, and “Past the Point of Rescue”. The live show is a combination of country, folk, blues, and soul music tying the whole thing together with the rootsy sounds that cemented his status as a member of the Grand Old Opry.