Hal Ketchum
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Hal Ketchum
Thursday, April 27
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Legendary country troubador Hal Ketchum is know for his string of hits like “Small Town Saturday Night”, “I Know Where Love Lives”, “Mama Knows The Highway”, and “Past the Point of Rescue”. The live show is a combination of country, folk, blues, and soul music tying the whole thing together with the rootsy sounds that cemented his status as a member of the Grand Old Opry.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance