Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy

Google Calendar - Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy - 2017-09-13 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Fresh off the release of her proper debut album, Everybody Works, Jay Som can be described as a self-made force of sonic splendor and emotional might. Writing, recording, playing and producing nearly every sound on her latest album, Jay Som is as DIY as they come. Catch her headlining performance at the Back Room at Colectivo this September.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy - 2017-09-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy - 2017-09-13 00:00:00