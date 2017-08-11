Jay Som w/Stef Chura & Soccer Mommy
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Fresh off the release of her proper debut album, Everybody Works, Jay Som can be described as a self-made force of sonic splendor and emotional might. Writing, recording, playing and producing nearly every sound on her latest album, Jay Som is as DIY as they come. Catch her headlining performance at the Back Room at Colectivo this September.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance