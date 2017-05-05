Joan Shelley w/Jake Xerxes Fussell

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Joan Shelley

with special guest Jake Xerxes Fussell

Thursday, June 1

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Joan lands on a note like a laser beam on a diamond. Colors fly around the room, and her voice bends between them. It’s more than the vocal range. It’s a quiet power that draws you in. Her voice flows out like a river. It never travels in a straight line. It follows bends and curves carved by history. We are all lucky just to be swept away, and go with her wherever she’s going.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
