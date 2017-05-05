Joan Shelley w/Jake Xerxes Fussell
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Joan Shelley
with special guest Jake Xerxes Fussell
Thursday, June 1
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Joan lands on a note like a laser beam on a diamond. Colors fly around the room, and her voice bends between them. It’s more than the vocal range. It’s a quiet power that draws you in. Her voice flows out like a river. It never travels in a straight line. It follows bends and curves carved by history. We are all lucky just to be swept away, and go with her wherever she’s going.