Joan Shelley w/Jake Xerxes Fussell

Event time: 8pm

Joan Shelley

with special guest Jake Xerxes Fussell

Thursday, June 1

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Joan lands on a note like a laser beam on a diamond. Colors fly around the room, and her voice bends between them. It’s more than the vocal range. It’s a quiet power that draws you in. Her voice flows out like a river. It never travels in a straight line. It follows bends and curves carved by history. We are all lucky just to be swept away, and go with her wherever she’s going.