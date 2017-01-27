Lily & Madeleine w/Seasaw
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Lily & Madeleine
+ special guest Seasaw
Thursday, February 16
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
“…pure beauty…The harmonies from these Indiana-based sisters have always been outstanding. But now on their third album, Keep It Together, Lily and Madeleine have added more texture to their songs.” — NPR Music
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance