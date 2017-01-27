Lily & Madeleine w/Seasaw

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Lily & Madeleine

+ special guest Seasaw

Thursday, February 16

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

“…pure beauty…The harmonies from these Indiana-based sisters have always been outstanding. But now on their third album, Keep It Together, Lily and Madeleine have added more texture to their songs.” — NPR Music

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
