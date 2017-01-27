Martin Sexton w/Dan Hubbard

Google Calendar - Martin Sexton w/Dan Hubbard - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martin Sexton w/Dan Hubbard - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martin Sexton w/Dan Hubbard - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Martin Sexton w/Dan Hubbard - 2017-02-22 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Pabst Theater Group presents

Live from the Back Room

at Colectivo on Prospect featuring

Martin Sexton

+ special guest Dan Hubbard

Wednesday, February 22

7pm Doors / 8pm Show

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

With songs that are sweet and spirited and soulful. Martin Sexton’s repertoire is like a cross-country tour of the American musical vernacular.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Martin Sexton w/Dan Hubbard - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martin Sexton w/Dan Hubbard - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martin Sexton w/Dan Hubbard - 2017-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Martin Sexton w/Dan Hubbard - 2017-02-22 00:00:00