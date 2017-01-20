MilMag Live!
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7pm
MilMag Live!
Panel Discussion: Branding
with panelists Ian Abston, Rich Meusen and more TBA
Musical guest: Luke Cerny
Monday, February 13
Doors 6PM / Show 7PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Help bring the pages of Milwaukee Magazine to life at our new monthly event series, MilMag Live! @ the Back Room at Colectivo. Local notables featured in the magazine take the stage to discuss, debate and expound on topics ranging from culture to politics to sports, and everything in between. Audience participation is encouraged. Local musicians will jam during the hour-long networking session prior to the panel. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council. Join in, and let your voice be heard!