Event time: 5-9pm

Milwaukee Day Bike Night

MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum®

Thursday, April 13, 5-9 p.m.

Kick off the Milwaukee Day holiday weekend with a Brewtown-themed Bike Night at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant. After you spend some time learning about Milwaukee’s most iconic export (the H-D Museum™ is open until 8 p.m.), mosey over to MOTOR for live music from the Mark Croft Duo. Of course, it wouldn’t be Bike Night without stellar food & drink specials, such as $3 beers with your Bike Night koozie. It’s our last indoor Bike Night before we move the party outdoors next month, so you know we’re itching to raffle off unique Harley-Davidson® merchandise that will get you ready for the riding season. Tonight begins our campus-wide celebration of Milwaukee Day (4/14) as we honor the city we love and the city Harley-Davidson® has called home for more than 114 years!