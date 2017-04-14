Overcoats w/Yoke Lore

Event time: 8pm

Overcoats

+ special guest Yoke Lore

Monday, May 8

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Overcoats is New York-based female duo Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell. Their sound captivates, combining electronic backdrops with soaring, harmonic intimacy — a sort of Chet Faker meets Simon & Garfunkel. Overcoats’ songs draw strength from vulnerability, finding uplifting beauty in simple, honest songwriting.