Overcoats w/Yoke Lore

Google Calendar - Overcoats w/Yoke Lore - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Overcoats w/Yoke Lore - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Overcoats w/Yoke Lore - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Overcoats w/Yoke Lore - 2017-05-08 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Overcoats

+ special guest Yoke Lore

Monday, May 8

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Overcoats is New York-based female duo Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell. Their sound captivates, combining electronic backdrops with soaring, harmonic intimacy — a sort of Chet Faker meets Simon & Garfunkel. Overcoats’ songs draw strength from vulnerability, finding uplifting beauty in simple, honest songwriting.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Overcoats w/Yoke Lore - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Overcoats w/Yoke Lore - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Overcoats w/Yoke Lore - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Overcoats w/Yoke Lore - 2017-05-08 00:00:00