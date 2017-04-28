Perfume Genius w/serpentwithfeet

Event time: 8pm

presents

Perfume Genius

+ special guest serpentwithfeet

Tuesday, May 23

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

This is an American rock 'n' roll album by big American pop star Perfume Genius.

WHOM

Known early as a poster-wraith for notorious, joyous, tortured and free boys, girls and their fellow travelers, the first two albums by Perfume Genius consisted largely of exquisite and cruelly abbreviated songs seemingly sung in the dark at a piano with all the silences left in. The previously most recent album, 2014's Too Bright, stepped out saucily onto a bigger stage, expressing, with the production help of Adrian Utley, emotions arranged all along the slippery continuum from rage to irony to love. Now here we have seized the vocabulary of the full expression of all music.