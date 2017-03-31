Peter Mulvey w/Sista Strings

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Peter Mulvey w/ Sista Strings

Saturday, April 29

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Join Peter Mulvey for a special record release for his new album “Are You Listening?” on Righteous Babe Records. Joining Peter for this special show will be Sista Strings.

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
