Peter Mulvey w/Sista Strings
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Peter Mulvey w/ Sista Strings
Saturday, April 29
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Join Peter Mulvey for a special record release for his new album “Are You Listening?” on Righteous Babe Records. Joining Peter for this special show will be Sista Strings.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance