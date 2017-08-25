Rainer Maria w/Olivia Neutron John

Event time: 8pm

Madison, WI, emo trio Rainer Maria emerged in 1995 from the ashes of another poetically inclined local combo. Within six weeks of meeting, Rainer Maria recorded their first demo cassette, quickly selling out all 350 copies.

They’re back with a new album, ‘S/T’, out on August 18th – don’t miss the chance to see them play it LIVE at the intimate Back Room @ Colectivo!