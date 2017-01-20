Robert Ellis w/Jenny O.

Event time: 8pm

Pabst Theater Group presents

Live from the Back Room

at Colectivo on Prospect featuring

Robert Ellis

plus special guest Jenny O.

Saturday, February 11

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Robert Ellis somehow finds wide-eyed wonder in heartbreak. His downbeat themes come up against sonically ambitious and lushly arranged sounds on his self-titled, fourth album, which plays with country and Americana music tradition, not to mention the legacy of ’70s singer-songwriters