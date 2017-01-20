Robert Ellis w/Jenny O.
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Pabst Theater Group presents
Live from the Back Room
at Colectivo on Prospect featuring
Robert Ellis
plus special guest Jenny O.
Saturday, February 11
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Robert Ellis somehow finds wide-eyed wonder in heartbreak. His downbeat themes come up against sonically ambitious and lushly arranged sounds on his self-titled, fourth album, which plays with country and Americana music tradition, not to mention the legacy of ’70s singer-songwriters
