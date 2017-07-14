The Roosevelts w/Andrew Leahey

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Indie rock up and comers, The Roosevelts, have cultivated a sound that’s a little bluesy, a little bit folky and a little bit rock ‘n roll. It’s heartfelt, harmony-driven American rock with a 70’s sensibility making for a perfect summer night at The Back Room at Colectivo.

