The Roosevelts w/Andrew Leahey
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Indie rock up and comers, The Roosevelts, have cultivated a sound that’s a little bluesy, a little bit folky and a little bit rock ‘n roll. It’s heartfelt, harmony-driven American rock with a 70’s sensibility making for a perfect summer night at The Back Room at Colectivo.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance