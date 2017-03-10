S. Carey w/Klassik & Chris Rosenau
S. Carey
with special guests Klassik + Chris Rosenau
Saturday, April 1
Doors 7pm // Show 8pm
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
S. Carey’s chosen musical expression is a hugely beatific, restorative panorama of beauty – perfect given how landscape and the wonder of nature inspire much of Carey’s imagery. The Wisconsin native returns to Milwaukee for an intimate performance in the Back Room @ Colectivo.
