Event time: 8pm

presents

The Secret Sisters

Tuesday, June 27

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Muscle Shoals, Alabama-based country-folk duo Secret Sisters combine effortless harmonies and a shared love of country music's rich history. The sisters will return to The Back Room in celebration of their new album 'You Don't Own Me Anymore,' which was produced by Brandi Carlile, and will be released on June 9th.