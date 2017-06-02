The Secret Sisters
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Tuesday, June 27
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Muscle Shoals, Alabama-based country-folk duo Secret Sisters combine effortless harmonies and a shared love of country music's rich history. The sisters will return to The Back Room in celebration of their new album 'You Don't Own Me Anymore,' which was produced by Brandi Carlile, and will be released on June 9th.
