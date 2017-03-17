Six Organs of Admittance w/Moss Folk

Google Calendar - Six Organs of Admittance w/Moss Folk - 2017-04-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Six Organs of Admittance w/Moss Folk - 2017-04-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Six Organs of Admittance w/Moss Folk - 2017-04-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Six Organs of Admittance w/Moss Folk - 2017-04-12 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Six Organs of Admittance

+ special guest Moss Folk

Wednesday, April 12

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

A hybrid of acoustic finger picking and droning undertones, Six Organs of Admmitance is the project of Ben Chasny. His sonic explorations dig deep and redefine into what acoustic music can mean.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Six Organs of Admittance w/Moss Folk - 2017-04-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Six Organs of Admittance w/Moss Folk - 2017-04-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Six Organs of Admittance w/Moss Folk - 2017-04-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Six Organs of Admittance w/Moss Folk - 2017-04-12 00:00:00