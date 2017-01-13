Smoking Popes w/Avenues

Event time: 8pm

Smoking Popes

with special guest Avenues

Thursday, February 2

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

The classic line-up is back together and live in the Back Room @ Colectivo. With swooning pop anthems like “Need You Around”, Megan", “No More Smiles”, and “Writing a Letter” Smoking Popes are often imitated, but will never be replicated.

Smoking Popes are: Josh Caterer – Vocals, Guitar / Eli Caterer – Guitar / Matt Caterer – Bass / Mike Felumlee – Drums