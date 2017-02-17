Springtime Carnivore
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
presents
Springtime Carnivore
Saturday, March 11
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Greta Morgan (formerly of The Hush Sound) brings her stunning vocals and dream-like melodies to The Back Room at Colectivo in the fashion of pop-psych Springtime Carnivore. A perfectly intimate show in support of their latest album, Midnight Room.
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
