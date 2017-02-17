Event time: 8pm

presents

Springtime Carnivore

Saturday, March 11

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Greta Morgan (formerly of The Hush Sound) brings her stunning vocals and dream-like melodies to The Back Room at Colectivo in the fashion of pop-psych Springtime Carnivore. A perfectly intimate show in support of their latest album, Midnight Room.