Event time: 5:30-8pm

Valentine’s Beer Dinner with Good City Brewing

MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum®

Tuesday, February 14 – 5:30-8 p.m.

Enjoy a multi-course dining experience this Valentine’s Day led by Chef Josh of MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant with our special someone, Good City Brewing. This dinner will satisfy all of your desires—as long as your desires include locally crafted beer s and savory fare. Each course will be expertly paired with a variety of Good City brews that celebrate their passion for craft beer and a commitment to seeking the good.

Reservations are $55/person and include an H-D Museum ticket. H.O.G® member reservations are $45/person and do not include a Museum ticket (H.O.G. members receive free Museum access). Make your reservation at MOTOR or call (414) 287-2778. Reservations are required. No refunds. Tax and gratuity not included in ticket prices.