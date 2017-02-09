Valentine’s Beer Dinner with Good City Brewing

Motor Bar & Restaurant 401 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Event time: 5:30-8pm

Valentine’s Beer Dinner with Good City Brewing

MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum®

Tuesday, February 14 – 5:30-8 p.m.

Enjoy a multi-course dining experience this Valentine’s Day led by Chef Josh of MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant with our special someone, Good City Brewing. This dinner will satisfy all of your desires—as long as your desires include locally crafted beers and savory fare. Each course will be expertly paired with a variety of Good City brews that celebrate their passion for craft beer and a commitment to seeking the good.

 

Reservations are $55/person and include an H-D Museum ticket.  H.O.G® member reservations are $45/person and do not include a Museum ticket (H.O.G. members receive free Museum access). Make your reservation at MOTOR or call (414) 287-2778. Reservations are required. No refunds. Tax and gratuity not included in ticket prices.

Motor Bar & Restaurant 401 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
