Valentine’s Beer Dinner with Good City Brewing
Motor Bar & Restaurant 401 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Event time: 5:30-8pm
MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum®
Tuesday, February 14 – 5:30-8 p.m.
Enjoy a multi-course dining experience this Valentine’s Day
led by Chef Josh of MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant with our special someone, Good
City Brewing. This dinner will satisfy all of your desires—as long as your
desires include locally crafted beer
s and savory fare. Each course will
be expertly paired with a variety of Good City brews that celebrate their
passion for craft beer and a commitment to seeking the good.
Reservations are $55/person and include an H-D Museum ticket. H.O.G® member reservations are $45/person and do not include a Museum ticket (H.O.G. members receive free Museum access). Make your reservation at MOTOR or call (414) 287-2778. Reservations are required. No refunds. Tax and gratuity not included in ticket prices.