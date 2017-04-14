The Wild Reeds w/Blank Range

Event time: 8pm

presents

The Wild Reeds

+ special guest Blank Range

Tuesday, May 9

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

The Wild Reeds can be defined by one word: Harmony. The sound from this LA based band fronted by Kinsey Lee, Mackenzie Howe, and Sharon Silva dips in and out of multiple genres – some ethereal folk, some rock and roll rhythm and a hint of country twang (from Nick Jones and Nick Phakpiseth), but it all comes back to the root of this bands power: harmonies that create an instrument in and of itself – don’t miss hearing them live at The Back Room at Colectivo.