Film Clips 10.20

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back PG-13

Adapted from a prolific series of novels by Lee Child, in this sequel, itinerant, retired military cop Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) is arrested for murdering a trooper who was once under his command. When other soldiers also turn up dead, Reacher escapes custody in order to identify the true killer. As if his day weren’t already complicated, Reacher also learns he may be the father of an old fling’s child. Sometimes you just can’t catch a break, although Cruise and Paramount Studios did well with the first Reacher film and can hope for more of the same with their second. (Lisa Miller)

Keeping Up With the Joneses PG-13

Married suburbanites Karen (Isla Fisher) and Jeff (Zach Galifianakis) are fascinated by their new neighbors, the Joneses (Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot). A glamorous, highly accomplished pair, the Joneses are friendly and inviting. Certain something is amiss, Karen is shocked to discover the Joneses are actually covert government operatives sent to their cul-de-sac because Jeff has unknowingly been drawn into an international espionage plot. Suddenly forced to rely on the Joneses’ weapons and training, Karen and Jeff long to be ordinary again. Sadly, the messy film fails to elicit laughs, making any effort to “keep up with the Joneses” a real chore. (L.M.)

Ouija: Origin of Evil PG-13

In his sequel, writer-director Mike Flanagan constructs an origin story for a Ouija board serving as a portal for spirits. Following her husband’s death, Alice (Elizabeth Reaser) pretends to be a medium and attempts to bring people comfort in addition to supporting her family. Business is going well until Alice’s youngest daughter, Doris (Lulu Wilson) uses the Ouija board to contact her deceased father. Unwittingly unleashing a powerful spirit, Doris becomes possessed. Alice and her family refuse to abandon Doris and put their lives on the line in an attempt to rescue the girl. Here’s hoping the film lives up to an unusually creepy trailer. (L.M.)

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween PG-13

On Halloween night, gun-toting granny Madea (Tyler Perry) agrees to babysit high schooler Tiffany (Diamond White) in exchange for generous compensation from the girl’s father, Brian (also Perry). Determined to party with college frat boys, Tiffany attempts to make her escape unseen by distracting Madea and her posse—Hatti (Patrice Lovely), Aunt Bam (Cassi Davis) and Joe (more Perry)—with killer clowns, ghouls and zombies. God fearing in her professed beliefs and trash talking in actual practice, Madea continues to be Perry’s most bankable box office weapon. (L.M.)