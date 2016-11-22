Film Clips 11.24

Allied R

It’s 1942 when intelligence officer Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) works with French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Marion Cotillard) to complete a deadly mission in North Africa. Back in London, the pair marries and has a child. A year later, Max’s superiors believe Marianne is a Nazi spy. Max has 72 hours to either prove Marianne’s innocence or to kill her; failing to do either will result in Max’s own execution. Hearkening back to World War II-era war flicks, this tale mines little tension from its story, perhaps due to Pitt’s flat performance.

Bad Santa 2 R

Alcoholic rent-a-Santa Willie Tugboat Soke (Billy Bob Thornton) is broke when he receives money and instructions to meet his former criminal partner Marcus “The Prince” Skidmore (Tony Cox) in Chicago for a big score. Even though Marcus double-crossed Willie last time, Willie’s reluctance to help Marcus rip off a Chicagoland Christmas charity is based on the participation of Sunny Soke (Kathy Bates), Willie’s abusive ex-con mom. Eventually deciding to go for it, Willie becomes the charity’s Santa, but he forms an unlikely friendship with its director, Diane (Christina Hendricks). Uncouth and frequently offensive, this sequel could exceed the original’s $60 million in box office sales, proving there’s more than one way to pull a heist!

Moana PG

This animated film follows young Princess Moana (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) on a great adventure. Forbidden from sailing into open water by her father the king, Moana breaks his rule when her island is threatened to seek out a powerful demigod. She locates shape-shifting Maui (Dwayne Johnson), but must persuade him to help her defeat a dark force before it overtakes Moana’s idyllic Polynesian island. Disney adheres to established princess formula while using the film’s music and action to reveal a fascinating culture. Oh, and Moana’s got a way with water we won’t forget any time soon.

Rules Don’t Apply PG-13

Warren Beatty wrote, produced, directed and stars in this passion project. It’s 1958: Howard Hughes parks two dozen would-be starlets in well-appointed Hollywood homes, paying each $400 per week. Their promised screen tests rarely come. Small town beauty and Hughes’ discovery, Marla Mabrey (Lily Collins) befriends her personal driver Frank Forbes (Alden Ehrenreich), as Hughes becomes an increasingly disruptive presence due to his disintegrating mental state.