Film Clips 6.30

The BFG PG

Steven Spielberg adapts Roald Dahl’s children’s book The Big Friendly Giant , casting talented Mark Rylance in the titular role. An orphan, Sophie (Ruby Barnhill), is an avid reader and dreamer, carted off by the BFG after she spies him bottling children’s dreams. Back in the BFG’s cave, Sophie begins to enjoy herself until larger, meaner giants smell her presence and want to consume her as a snack. In Dahl’s book, the bigger giants managed to chow down on a few people, but Spielberg removes that violence, along with the story’s inherent sense of dread. Nevertheless, excellent effects and locations ensure that the little ones are spellbound by this congenial giant and his precocious little girl sidekick. (Lisa Miller)

The Purge: Election Year R

It’s an election year, and Senator Charlie Roan (Elizabeth Mitchell) is running for the office on an anti-purge platform. Roan seeks to end the annual ritual legalizing of all crime for 12 hours. Targeted by pro-purge forces, the senator relies on her head of security, ex-police sergeant Leo Barnes (Frank Grillo, who appeared in the second Purge film), to keep her safe when she is forced onto D.C.’s streets during the purge. The pair witness nonstop bloodletting while attempting to avoid a gruesome fate. Made on the cheap and without benefit of big-name stars, it’s nevertheless unlikely this series will be purged from cinemas any time soon. (L.M.)

Swiss Army Man R

Daniel Radcliffe has worked assiduously for years to escape being trapped in his Harry Potter role. If nothing else, Swiss Army Man will help deconstruct his Hogwarts public image. Radcliffe stars as Manny, a farting corpse that somehow returns to life, or half life, and engages in long, meaningful fireside conversations with Hank (Paul Dano), a suicidal looser marooned on an island. There are moments of pathos and visual interest as Swiss Army Man turns into the oddest buddy picture of all time as Manny and Hank discuss masturbation, erections and, yes, farting. However, any intended metaphors on life get lost amidst the tedious weirdness of it all. (David Luhrssen)