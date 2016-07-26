Film Clips 7.28

Bad Moms R

Fed up with being the perfect working wife and mother, Amy Mitchell (Mila Kunis) tells off overachieving moms (Christina Applegate, Jada Pinkett Smith and Annie Mumolo) at a meeting for the school’s upcoming bake sale. She’s tired of never saying “no” and living “to make my children’s lives magical.” Thrilled when Amy voices their own feelings, moms Kiki and Carla (Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn) join Amy on a journey of irresponsibility and self-indulgence. As the three self-proclaimed “bad moms” drink, talk dirty and eat junk food, the film explores a woman’s perspective on men, marriage and sex. More importantly, why shouldn’t we love the uni-boob bra? (Lisa Miller)

Jason Bourne PG-13

With his memory fully intact, Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) ekes out a living as a street fighter until the former CIA operative is drawn out of the shadows when, once again, the government is out to get him. Teaming with Nicky Parsons (Julia Stiles), an administrative “Operation Treadstone” survivor, Bourne seeks to uncover the whole truth about Treadstone while also eluding capture and exacting revenge. Damon, now 45, happily signed on for his fourth installment with Director Paul Greengrass at the helm. The actor trained hard to acquire a boxer’s chops for brutal fight scenes that find Bourne resourcefully turning any handy item into a weapon. (L.M.)

Nerve PG-13

Having been humiliated by her popular friend, Sydney (Emily Meade), high school senior Venus “Vee” Delmonico (Emma Roberts) sets out to prove she’s no shrinking violet. Vee registers for the hot new Internet game, Nerve, where “watchers” pay to watch “players” and vote on which dares they will perform in exchange for payment. Vee’s first dare is to kiss a handsome stranger named Ian (Dave Franco), who subsequently invites her to join him in further dares. Vee agrees. With each dare paying them more than the preceding one, the pair find themselves in increasingly dangerous territory. Adapted from the 2012 young adult novel by Jeanne Ryan, this film targets teen watchers and players alike. (L.M.)