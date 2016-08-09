Film Clips 8.11

Florence Foster Jenkins PG-13

In her 40s, heiress and amateur opera soprano Florence Foster Jenkins (Meryl Streep) meets onetime Shakespearean actor St. Clair Bayfield (Hugh Grant). He moves into Jenkins’ swanky apartment, becoming her husband and manager as she embarks on a self-financed opera career. Because his wife is famously off-key and unable to keep time with the music, Bayfield ensures his wife appears before “friendly” audiences by giving out free tickets. Her onstage wardrobe frequently covers Jenkins’ matronly figure in tinsel and sequins, or the wings she favors. Buoyed by her success, Jenkins eventually books Carnegie Hall, where her performance is seen by actual critics. Jenkins’ relationship with Bayfield, and the toll taken on her faculties by syphilis, are subjects worthy of further exploration.

Sausage Party R

Imagining that all groceries are self-aware, Sausage Party shows the efforts made by food itmes to remain pristine in hopes shoppers will choose them—and gently shepherd their selections into a heavenly afterlife. Food’s belief system is challenged after a package of sausages learns that shoppers do terrible things to them, culminating in eating them. Escaping his horrible fate, one sausage (voiced by Seth Rogen), along with his bun girlfriend (Kristen Wiig), sets out to persuade his fellow groceries to fight back. With food orgies and enough profanity to shame a parade of truckers, this film blithely incites a food riot. Don’t let the popcorn see.