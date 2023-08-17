Film Clips: August 17, 2023

× Expand Photo © MMG Productions Back on the Strip Back on the Strip

(In Theaters Aug. 18)

If you believe Back on the Strip, it’s a forgone conclusion that every man wants to be a male stripper. Luther aka “Mr. Big” (Wesley Snipes) misses “The Chocolate Chips,” the African American male stripper act he once headlined. Having lost a leg, his dancing days have been over for some time when Luther is introduced to Merlin (Spence Moore II) by Rita (Colleen Camp), the Chips’ onetime manager. Merlin came to Vegas with dreams of becoming a magician. his act is going nowhere fast when Rita sees that Merlin is qualified to become the Chips’ new “Mr. Big.”

Her discovery prompts Luther to recruit the lad and to round up the old stripper gang, Amos (JB Smoove), Desmond (Faizon Love), Tyriq’ Da Face’ Cox (Bill Bellamy) and token white guy Xander (Gary Owen). Nevermind they are no longer young or in shape, with Merlin as their star attraction, rehearsals begin and dreams of retaking “The Strip” are renewed. Tiffany Haddish appears as Merlin’s mom in this mildly raunchy but comically self-deprecating offering from director and co-writer Chris Spencer. (Lisa Miller)

Blue Beetle

(In Theaters Aug. 18)

Since 1939, this superhero has appeared in various incarnations. For this adaptation, the film relies on the latest DC Blue Beetle comic book series from 2009, casting its superhero as a Texan of Mexican descent. He’s Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a teen living with his family when the Blue Scarab chooses him as its host and imbues the lad with super-powers. Susan Sarandon appears as Victoria Kord, businesswoman and sister to the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord. Determined to acquire the Scarab, she unleashes her bodyguard Conrad Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo).

A Battle Royale ensues when Carapax turns up in an armored suit, outfitted with lethal weapons to take down Jaime, even if doing so means killing the boy’s family. The teen is still learning to use and control his powers, but will risk anything to protect his family. George Lopez plays Jaime’s goofy uncle and Bruna Marquezine appears as Jaime’s love interest. The PG-13 film showcases Mexican culture, penning a handful of scenes in Spanish with English subtitles. Ángel Manuel Soto directs the film intended to go straight to streaming, until DC Studios’ CEO James Gunn, fell deep in like with Soto’s two-hour vision. (Lisa Miller)

Cracked

(Film Movement DVD/Digital)

Can the past be painted over and forgotten? Can a picture be evil? Ruja, a young single mother, must face those questions when she returns from New York to Thailand in this horror film by Surapong Ploensang. Cracked (2022) refers to the condition of the paintings she inherits upon taking possession of the family estate. But the title also says something about her amoral father and his rich clients. The strangely erotic paintings certainly fall under “male gaze” scrutiny, and the crackling finish gradually reveals the full horror of what they objectify.

Cracked is intensely aware of its settings, the golden twilight of Manhattan as the film begins and the decaying family mansion (Asian gothic, complete with an odd servant) in the misty rainforest where the story unfolds. The thunderstorms are almost incessant, the terror lurks mainly in the shadows and the special effects are ingeniously low tech. “If we pretend not to see them, they cannot hurt us,” someone says. This proves to be bad advice. (David Luhrssen)

Strays

(In Theaters Aug. 18)

A live-action, R-Rated doggie flick, Strays follows the adventures of Border Collie Reggie (Voiced by Will Ferrell), and his newfound companions. When Reggie’s owner Doug (Will Forte) leaves Reggie miles from home, the dog assumes he’s meant to find his way back to Doug. This misguided notion is corrected by stray Boston Terrier Bug (Jamie Foxx), whose acquaintance with bad human behavior has turned him against people. Realizing he’s been abandoned after suffering longstanding abuse, Reggie sets out to get revenge. Bug is only too happy to help, and soon the duo are joined by clever Australian Shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher), now ignored since her owner adopted a puppy, and by emotional support animal Hunter (Randall Park), an anxious Great Dane.

Rated R for sexual content and Bug’s nonstop foul language, the film features real dogs, their mouths weirdly CGI enhanced to depict talking dogs. Not the typical dog-lover film, the vulgar comedy denigrates those giving animals the short end of the stick. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, more of the film’s comedy would feel earned if the laughs relied less on profanity, sexuality and doggie poop. (Lisa Miller)