Film Clips: Dec. 21, 2017

Call Me by Your Name (Rated R)

Not many movies merit a cover story for Elle Décor magazine. Call Me By Your Name earns that distinction for its setting, a terrazzo-floored Italian villa where meals are served on a terrace overlooking fruit orchards. The gay coming-of-age story stars Armie Hammer as Oliver, an American research assistant working the summer semester at the villa, residence of an expatriate archeologist, his Italian wife and their 17-year-old son, Elio (Timothée Chalamet). The undercurrent of attraction-repulsion develops into a sexually and emotionally complicated situation for both protagonists. Written by James Ivory and directed by Italy’s Luca Guadagnino, the pace drags a bit (maybe like a warm summer day?), but the setting is unfailingly enchanting—not just for its architecture and landscape but as a place of art, intellect and tolerance. (David Luhrssen)

Father Figures (Rated R)

Owen Wilson and Ed Helms play Kyle and Peter Reynolds, fraternal twins pushing 40 when their mother (Glenn Close) reveals that one of four men is their unwitting biological dad. A road trip leads to meetings with potential fathers—played by Christopher Walken, J.K. Simmons, Terry Bradshaw and Ving Rhames—each waxing on about the fantastic physical assets belonging to the twin’s mother. Meanwhile, the twins are a pair of real dim bulbs that no man, nor audience, wants to claim as their own. The subject of searching for a parent offers numerous comedic possibilities, but this script seeks only the lowest-hanging fruit. (Lisa Miller)

The Greatest Showman (Rated PG)

Using the musical to reimagine the life of P.T. Barnum, this larger-than-life subject is portrayed by Hugh Jackman as he struggles to achieve fame and fortune. Among throngs of naysayers, Barnum invents a spectacular show to become a resounding success. However, the film tries to have it all ways, positioning the story as a period drama, only to feature stylized silhouettes that recall All That Jazz topped off by songs performed in a modern pop format. (L.M.)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Rated PG-13)

In the 1995 film, Jumanji’s characters were released into our world. Here, four high schoolers are magically transported to the jungle to play a game they must win in order to return to our world. Each teen arrives in the body of a game avatar: The nerdy kid becomes a muscular hunk (Dwayne Johnson); the jock becomes a diminutive Albert Einstein (Kevin Hart); the shy girl becomes an acrobatic heroine (Karen Gillan); the hot girl becomes a middle-aged male professor (Jack Black). Comedy arises from grappling with their new personas, as well as battling the mythical beasts and villains the teens must outsmart and outlast in what looks a lot like an episode from TV’s “Survivor.” (L.M.)

Pitch Perfect 3 (Rated PG-13)

Now college grads, the former all-female, a capella world champions regroup to compete on the European stage. However, the girls soon discover that their competition uses instruments to augment their vocals, leaving the girls at a distinct disadvantage. In most regards, this threequel hits all the same notes, in a story similar to that from the previous two films. Time to sing a new song. (L.M.)