Film Clips: June 30, 2022

“The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriett: The Complete Season One/Two”

(MPI Media DVDs)

The first two seasons of this long-running family situation comedy (1952-1966) are out on a pair of DVDs with good sound and visuals. “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriett” is remembered in some circles for launching the career of Ricky Nelson, but that waits for a future season (1957). Unlike Elvis, Ricky brought rock’n’roll into America’s living rooms with little controversy. He presented himself as an inoffensive suburban kid—a role he had already played in this series for four years.

“Ozzie and Harriett” is remarkable for the control exercised by onetime bandleader Ozzie Nelson and the thin barrier separating reality from fiction. He played himself, his wife costarred as Harriett Nelson and his two boys also played themselves as David and Ricky. The B-roll was shot outside of their actual home whose interior was recreated on a sound stage. Ozzie directed and cowrote.

The series presented a 1950s ideal of upper middle-class suburban America. Harriett was home in a house dress, baking tollhouse cookies and making dinner while Ozzie lounged around in suit and tie. His actual occupation was vague and seemingly undemanding. The two boys loved football and wrestled with their early experiences with girls. It was “Leave it to Beaver” with the odd meta sensation of reality television, decades early. (David Luhrssen)

Minions: The Rise of Gru

(In Theaters July 1)

This 87-minute, PG-Rated “Minions” film is both the fifth chapter and a “Despicable Me” prequel. The featured minions are tall-skinny Kevin, one-eyed Stuart and ADD mini-minion Bob (all voiced by Pierre Coffin). Gru (again voiced by Steve Carrell), is an 11-year-old aspiring supervillain when he takes in the yellow trio. They mean to help Gru achieve his dream of joining the Vicious Six villians: Belle Bottom (Taraji P. Henson), Stronghold (Danny Trejo), Nunchuck (Lucy Lawless), Svengeance (Dolph Lundgren), Jean-Clawed (Jean-Claude Van Damme) and leader Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin).

Having stolen a mystical amulet, Knuckles goes missing. Gru applies to fill the vacancy during a humiliating interview with the remaining Vicious Five. He’s laughed off but steals their amulet to prove his worth. After the Minions trade it for a Pet Rock, they make a cross-country dash to retrieve it. Highlights include Michelle Yeoh as a Kung Fu instructor teaching the Minions, and a shape-shifting spell that turns the trio into a seemingly harmless bunny, goat and rooster. Three directors, Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val, ensure that the gibberish-spewing three remain lethally cuter than ever. (Lisa Miller)

Code Name Banshee

(Limited Theatrical Release and Streaming on AppleTV & VUDU, July 1)

Antonio Banderas, 61, follows in Liam Neeson’s “old-guy-action-figure” footsteps. He portrays Caleb, a former government assassin years in hiding. Caleb forms a tense alliance with former protégé Banshee (Jaime King) who claims she’s located him to prevent the CIA from having him killed. The hefty bounty has attracted the best in the business, including Anthony Greene (Tommy Flanagan), a nasty bit of work who offers to spare Banshee’s life if she hands over Caleb. Banshee and Caleb make a beeline for Caleb’s daughter’s (Catherine Davis) home, where he’s stashed an arsenal of weapons. Whether Banshee really means to help or is setting up her mentor, her assassin skills are in top form. Directed by Jon Keeyes and coming in at a trim 93 minutes, the film’s distribution by Screen Media indicates Banderas’s continued star power. Here’s wishing him and Caleb, best of luck. (Lisa Miller)