Film Clips: June 8, 2017

It Comes at Night R

Director Trey Edward Shults thrusts viewers into a situation without explanation, but enough facts become clear as the story moves on. Two families, strangers to each other, join together in a remote forest house. Boarded up and nailed down, the place is fortified against carriers of an unknown deadly virus that seems to have ended civilization. With artful use of darkness and long, spooky tracking shots, Shults maintains an atmosphere of sharply felt anxiety, danger, distrust and even sexual tension. It Comes at Night is a spellbinding tale of family and survival. (David Luhrssen)

Megan Leavey PG-13

Having found her life’s purpose as a soldier in Iraq, Megan (Kate Mara) is the handler of bomb-sniffing German shepherd, Rex. They make a formidable team, until the pair are injured by an IED and separated by the Marines. While struggling to recover, Megan realizes she needs Rex, and because he is incapable of working with anyone else, he needs her. Discharged from the Marines due to her injuries, Megan embarks on a difficult and relentless campaign to adopt Rex despite military policy to the contrary. A heartfelt story that avoids becoming overly sentimental, the film successfully illustrates the strength of human-canine friendships. (Lisa Miller)

The Mummy PG-13

Archeologists Nick (Tom Cruise) and Jenny (Annabelle Wallis) are ferrying the mummy of Egyptian Princess Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella) when their plane crashes spectacularly. Both survive, and Nick, now endowed with super strength, learns that the vengeful princess’ spirit has cursed his soul and bound Nick’s fate to hers. He fights to retain his humanity and to protect the world from the havoc unleashed upon mankind by the resurrected princess and her army of minions. Once a cheeky franchise starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, this intensely serious reboot boasts stunning special effects, but is the action, already repetitive over the course of a mere two-minute trailer, enough to hold audiences transfixed? (L.M.)

UPAF Honors Spencer Tracy

Spencer Tracy (1900-1967), who starred alongside Katherine Hepburn in Woman of the Year and Adam’s Rib , was born in Milwaukee and grew up in Bay View. To honor his local roots, the United Performing Arts Fund will conclude its 50th anniversary campaign to raise money for Milwaukee arts groups with a tribute to the star. Veteran Milwaukee actor James Pickering will perform Tracy’s closing speech from his final film: a plea for racial understanding from Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967). The closing celebration for UPAF’s fund drive will include complementary beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. (D.L.)

5:30 p.m., June 14, Northern Lights Theatre at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. Admission is $10.